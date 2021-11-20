Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $85.99 and a 52 week high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

