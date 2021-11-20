Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 21,963 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 116,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.35 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

