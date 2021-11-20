Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 5,415 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

