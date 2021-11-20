Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.

INTU traded up $63.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $692.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.24. Intuit has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

