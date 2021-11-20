Linear Trading Down 16% This Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Linear has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $207.30 million and $31.87 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00221269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

