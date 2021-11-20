36,825 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

