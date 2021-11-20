Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.