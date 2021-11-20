Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,757,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,455,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,416 shares of company stock worth $1,854,918. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $776.63 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $758.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

