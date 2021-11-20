Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 1.4% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

