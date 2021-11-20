Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. TransUnion accounts for 1.7% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

TransUnion stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.75. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.