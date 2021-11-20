Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Financial Review

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Science 37 alerts:

This table compares Science 37 and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A N/A N/A National Research 24.96% 48.54% 24.51%

43.8% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A National Research $133.28 million 8.12 $37.26 million $1.41 30.17

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Science 37 and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science 37 presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.55%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats Science 37 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.