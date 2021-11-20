IFG Advisory LLC Sells 891 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $95.78 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

