IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.