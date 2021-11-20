Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 645.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,882,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,063,000 after buying an additional 84,864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.68 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

