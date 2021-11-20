Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 17,992 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 643,706 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

