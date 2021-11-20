Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report $751.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.06 million and the lowest is $748.58 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $513.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 1,471,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,179. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.