Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. 1,092,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

