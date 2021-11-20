Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post $538.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.87 million and the highest is $550.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGE stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. 405,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,123. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

