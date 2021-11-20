Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,612 shares of company stock worth $928,825. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

FITB stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.