Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 242 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.81 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.13 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.