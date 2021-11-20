SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,341 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.20.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $331.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $332.51.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

