Akash Network Trading Down 10.8% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Akash Network has a market cap of $257.54 million and $1.69 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00091290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.60 or 0.07295680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,952.72 or 1.00271478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

