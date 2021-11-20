Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report sales of $3.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDN. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 127,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,897. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

