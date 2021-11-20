BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,823. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

