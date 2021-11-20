AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 4,313,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. AES has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

