AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AES stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 4,313,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. AES has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.
AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.10.
About AES
AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.
