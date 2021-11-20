Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 14th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Radian Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,905,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,905,000 after buying an additional 776,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

