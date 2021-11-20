RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 269,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBAC. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $115,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBAC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 830,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. RedBall Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

