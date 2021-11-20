iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,352 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 27.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

