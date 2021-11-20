AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.500-$10.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.00.

ABC traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,731. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,542,089 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

