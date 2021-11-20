Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 57.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,961 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,118,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

