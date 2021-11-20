Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.51. 138,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.