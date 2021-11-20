Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,938 Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 596,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

