Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Posts Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,265. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

