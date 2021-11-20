Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%.

DLA stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 58,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,852. The company has a market cap of $209.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

DLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

