-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.38). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co. lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of FBRX stock remained flat at $$2.88 during trading hours on Monday. 335,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,552. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.