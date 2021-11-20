AMLT (AMLT) Market Cap Tops $8.74 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $8.74 million and $35,794.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00221269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AMLT

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

