SHPING Price Reaches $0.0021 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $81,435.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00221269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

