SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Cut by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.