Fruth Investment Management Buys 2,500 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Ferro were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter valued at $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter worth $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.38 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. Analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.