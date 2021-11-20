Fruth Investment Management Purchases 500 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Matson were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,807 shares of company stock worth $3,803,898. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

