Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

