Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Amundi bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed stock opened at $504.25 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

