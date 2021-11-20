The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Decreased by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

