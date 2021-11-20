Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 65,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 129,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

