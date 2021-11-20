Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $263.34 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.50 and its 200-day moving average is $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.21 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

