Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Decreased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,302,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,815,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $235.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.13 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

