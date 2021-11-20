TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,555 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

