Old Port Advisors Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $243.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.17 and its 200 day moving average is $227.29. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.