California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Holdings Trimmed by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in California Water Service Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CWT stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

