Webster Bank N. A. Has $128,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 300.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 63.9% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 17.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $223.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

